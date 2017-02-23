At least eight were killed and over 35 injured in a blast in Defence area of Lahore, reported Waqt News.

According to details incident explosion took place at Z-block market in DHA.

Teams from Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory have reached the spot to collect the evidence — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) February 23, 2017

The injured have been taken to the hospital. Rescue teams reached the site and the Rangers and police have cordoned off the whole area.

The nature of the blast is still unknown but Punjab government official sources claimed it was a "generator blast."

"The area has been encircled. Nothing can be said about the nature of blast yet." Law Minister Punjab Rana Sanaullah — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) February 23, 2017

Earlier Punjab government tweeted:

Clarification on Lahore Y block blast: It's a generator blast and rescue team has reached the site. Please spread this. — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) February 23, 2017

Nayab Haider, a Punjab Police spokesman, has since confirmed that it was a bomb blast.

According to reports 10kg worth of explosives was used in the bomb.

There were reports of a second blast striking the city’s Gulberg area, where a bomb was said to have been exploded in front of a multinational fast food restaurant on Main Boulevard. The Police have since claimed that the attack was a rumour. Meanwhile, Hafeez Centre has been evacuated by the authorities.

According to reports, the Z-block blast has damaged the nearby buildings and cars. Reports further add that some injured are still under the rubble of the destroyed building. According to rescue authorities the condition of many injured is critical.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reached General Hospital and ensured that all the injured will be treated on emergency bases. “Doctors are trying their best to save as many as lives,” he said while talking to media.

A large numbers of people have reached at hospital and blast site but police has cordoned off both areas. The security of the hospital has also been bolstered and emergency has been declared.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed his condolences. CM Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan have condemned the blast.

"There was no reason to target the building. I have been informed that plaza was not inaugurated yet." Law Minister Punjab Rana Sanaullah — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) February 23, 2017

"We want to host the PSL (Pakistan Super League) final in Lahore but our enemy does not want this to happen," said Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah while talking about the incident, adding that "India is behind these terrorist attacks in Pakistan."

The timing of the blast is critical as Pakistan Army has announced an urban counter-terrorism Operation 'Radd-ul-Fassad’ across the country.

Furthermore, Rangers have also been given police powers in Punjab as paramilitary forces started combing operation in Punjab. The operation was announced after fresh militancy wave in the country in which militants targeted the major cities of all provinces.

Over 100 people have been killed in ten terror attacks within the last ten days.



*This is a developing story