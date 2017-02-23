ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday issued an official notification, removing the name of supermodel Ayyan Ali from the Exit Control List, reported private TV channels.

The Ministry forwarded the official notification to the Federal Investigation Agency, ISI, Military Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau and all concerned departments.

According to the notification issued by Interior Ministry’s official Qalandar Khan, Ayyan’s name has been removed in accordance with the Supreme Court’s verdict of January 30, 2017.

According to the apex court’s verdict, Ayyan Ali had been allowed to travel abroad. The SC had upheld the earlier verdict of the Sindh High Court (SHC), which had announced the decision to remove Ayyan Ali’s name from the ECL, on January 19.

In its decision, the SHC had stated the interior ministry had put her name on the ECL with mala fide intentions. In November 2015, Ayyan Ali pleaded guilty when she was indicted for attempting to smuggle more than half a million dollars in cash out of the country.

She was stopped at Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport on March 14, 2015 before reportedly boarding a flight to Dubai. She was arrested on charges of money laundering after customs officials recovered $506,000 from her luggage.





Monitoring Desk