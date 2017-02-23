OKARA-Hundreds of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) bike riders rallied and demanded early release of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed.

The JuD workers and supporters riding motorcycles rounded the city chanting demand of early release of Hafiz Saeed. The rally started from Model Town. The participants of rally were holding playcards inscribed with demands of Hafiz Saeed’s release. They chanted slogans against India and America for forcing Pakistan for Hafiz’s detention. The rally reached in front of Okara Press Club where the leaders addressed the crowd. They said that India and America had gone too far in Islam animosity.

Hafiz Saeed has reserved his life for preaching Islam not by raising weapons but by utilising sanity and knowledge, they said.