ISLAMABAD - lawmaker Asad Umar has claimed that the State Bank of Pakistan has accepted that it ‘protects money laundering’ as the central bank is not taking action over the matter.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance met with Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh in the chair on Wednesday.

SBP Governor Ashraf Wathra informed the body that people were taking their money out of Pakistan through Hundi, Hawala and Protection of Economic Reforms Act 1992 while the bank ‘could not curb Hundi and Hawala as it does not fall in its domain’.

Asad Umar said the SBP is ‘accepting that it is protecting money laundering by not taking action against these illegal ways of transferring money’.

The SBP governor also briefed the committee about the implementation on the proposal of trade between Pakistan and Iran in their respective local currency.

He said that the federal cabinet recently decided to open trade ties with Iranian banks. However, the approval of the cabinet meeting minutes is awaited for further necessary action.

He stated the matter will be resolved soon. Pakistani traders would trade with Iran in Pakistani currency as well as in Euros and pounds.

The NAB senior director briefed the body about NBP Bangladesh scam inquiry status, saying the reference was finalised and will be presented to the bureau board by today for final approval.

The committee showed its displeasure for not completing the reference for the last year. It directed the NAB for providing the details on the matter in the next meeting.

The Group Chief from NBP informed the committee that bank has already been taken necessary action against the accused. However, the body was of the opinion that matter was lying with NAB for taking further action.

The committee discussed the matter of suitable reduction in present high markup rates on loans of agriculture sector along with possibility for open import of fertiliser in the country.

It directed the Ministry of Finance and Revenue and ZTBL to review its markup policy for agriculture sector. The Committee was of the firm opinion that markup ratio on agriculture lending should be equal to industrial loan ratio.

The finance secretary assured the government was planning to give the subsidy package to farmers in the upcoming budget. He further added that NBP and ZTBL have already been reduced its markup rates for agriculture sector.

The SBP governor informed the committee that only 22 percent lending to agriculture sector was made by the ZTBL and rest was lying with commercial banks.

The committee discussed the possibility for open import of fertiliser in the country. It was informed by the representative from Ministry of Industries and Production that fertiliser sector was exporting urea (fertiliser). It showed its concern on the export.

The body was informed that the government was supplying gas and LNG to fertiliser units. The committee has shown its observation that on the policy defined by the government.

Asked if the National Food Security and Research Ministry’s comments were sought by the Ministry of Industries and Production at the time of making the policy for export of urea, the official categorically said the ministry opposed the export policy of fertiliser.

The committee strongly recommended that gas price should be charged on the export volume of fertiliser from the exporter and the same should be provided to farmers as subsidy.

The body recommended the PSDP of Higher Education Commission (HEC) and appreciated the role of HEC in the education sector. The Committee also recommended launching/establishing a campus of Faisalabad GC University in District Chiniot (Punjab) at the earliest.

Saeed Ahmed Khan Manais, Sheikh Fayyazuddin, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Shizra Mansab Ali Khan Kharral, Shiza Fatima Khawaja, Leila Khan, Asad Umar and senior officials attended the meeting.

IMRAN ALI KUNDI