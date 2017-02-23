ISLAMABAD: PPP announced to boycott the committee's session, today, which was to be conducted under Parliamentary parties notice. In effect, the decision regarding the restoration of military courts remained inconclusive. Shireen Mazari notified before the sub-committee regarding reservations of PTI.

PPP leader Naveed Qamar said that the party will call for All Parties Conference (APC) for consensus over military courts and terrorism and not participate in parliamentary committee for restoration of military courts. Federal Minister Zahid Hamid chaired the sub-committee meeting which was to consult about the constitutional amendment summary for final decision regarding the status of military courts. PPP leader Naveed Qamat criticised that the government was not able to hold consensus over matters of military courts and terrorism.

Before leaving the meeting beforehand in an attempt to show concerns of disapproval, PTI’s Shireen Mazari said that old summary was amended to make a party happy, while JUI-F’s leader Naeema Kishwer supported the restoration bid by demanding to extend military courts by one and a half years instead of three.