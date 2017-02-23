LAHORE - Rangers will jointly operate in Punjab with the Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) to carry out Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) anywhere in the province, the government said yesterday.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan told The Nation that the joint operations will be quite comprehensive wherein the organisations declared proscribed by the government on the ground of evidence will also not be spared.

The joint operations will be part of the Operation ‘Radd-ul-Fassad’ wherein the Rangers will also enjoy powers of the police and conduct search for the militants and their handlers wherever their presence will be suspected, according to the spokesman.

The banned outifts, which are operating after changing their names, will also taken care of in the joint operations on the basis of concrete evidence, Khan said. He added that according to Article 147A of the Constitution read with Rangers Act of 1959 and Anti-terrorism Act, the limit of 60 days has been prescribed for calling in the Rangers but the period is extendable if need arise to achieve the target.

When contacted, an officer of the Home department confirmed there were demands to deploy the Rangers troops in Punjab. “The present decision of the interior ministry to depute the Rangers force in the province showed failure of the law enforcing agencies in Punjab,” the official commented.

Even the politicians from opposition parties including the PPP and the PTI had been long demanding of the government to deploy the paramilitary force but the Punjab administration rejected them. The blast at Lahore’s Mall Road incident that claimed 15 precious lives including two senior police officers forced the government to allow deputation of the Rangers in the province.

To a question when the operation will be executed, the official said that the apex committee will decide about it very soon. However, he said that Lahore, Faisalabad and some areas of southern Punjab will be among areas where the paramilitary troops may focus.

“The Home department, the CTD, the intelligence agencies, and the police willl put an end to any terrorist activity in the province as their main targets will be to search those ‘pocket’ which are still untouched by the police,” he added.

“It was very easy to transfer or suspend a police officer working against such ‘pockets’ spread across the province. This practice had badly affected working on the NAP in the province. But now the Rangers would enjoy the freedom which was denied to the police force.”

Initially, the interior ministry has sent 2,000 Rangers personnel for a period of 60 days for deployment in Punjab.

The Rangers personnel will have powers of the police and search without warrants on the basis of intelligence based information about the presence, activity and planning by the militants or their facilitators.

Unlike the past when the Rangers in Punjab had been acting on the call of the provincial government as and when required, this time round the situation is different as the Rangers will now be deployed on permanent basis in the province to lead the operation.

SAJID ZIA & JAVED IQBAL