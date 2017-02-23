SIALKOT-The Sialkot Municipal Corporation has terminated its 550 daily wagers from their jobs with immediate effect while the employees staged a demonstration against the MC decision here on Wednesday.

The protesting employees were carrying banners and placards. They also staged a sit-in in front of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation offices. They also chanted anti government slogans. The affected employees told newsmen that they had been performing their duties at the sewerage system of the Sialkot city for the last 20 years, but they were not regularised by the Sialkot Municipal Corporation. They said that now the Corporation had terminated them without paying their salaries pending for the last several months. They demanded immediate reinstatement on their jobs.

WARNING ISSUED TO NADRA: Police issued the warning notice to the management of Daska NADRA office for improving internal and external security.

The security of NADRA office was checked suddenly twice and several flaws were found in the internal and external security of the office, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daska Lal Muhammad Khokhar said. He said that the security arrangements were found very poor.

He said that there was a rush of the applicants in and around the office with a large number of the wrongly parked motorcycles. He added that the poor security situation could be resulted in untoward incident following the prevailing wave of terrorism in the country.

He added that the warning notice has been issued to NADRA office management, advising them to improve the internal and external security of the office immediately.

CHILD MOLESTED: Local labourer Ilyas’ minor son Farhan Ali (7) was molested by accused Riaz in village Chak Kuppa-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil. Riaz is a watchman at a local private school. The victim child was admitted to Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition. Accused fled away. Bambaanwala police have registered a case with no arrest.

RAIDS: Special teams of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Shahid Abbas, conducted raids at three hotels and restaurants on Kashmir Road Sialkot and fined them heavily for poor cleanliness.

The teams also issued them the final warning notices, advising the managements of these hotels and restaurants to improve the cleanliness and purity situation at earliest, otherwise, the hotels would be sealed.

A month-long step down training of the male and female family welfare assistants and social mobilizes began at Sialkot here under the auspices of Population Welfare Department. On this occasion, District Population Welfare Officer Sialkot Nadeem Ahmed Chatta told that this training would be helpful in providing the advanced medical and health facilities to the mothers, their newly born children, to curb the menace of the under aged marriages, family planning and maternity health facilities to the local people at the doorsteps through these social mobilizes in Sialkot district’s all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils here.