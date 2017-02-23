TOBA TEK SINGH-The Pakistan Bhatta Mazdoor Union (PBMU) has blamed the Labour Department for siding with the brick kiln owners who have refused to pay them wages fixed by the government.

Addressing a meeting of kiln workers on Tuesday, PBMU Punjab Vice President M Shabbir claimed that although the kiln owners had complained the officials of Labour Department that the kiln owners were not paying Rs1,036 per 1,000 bricks to them. He added the officials did not take action against the owners who who terminated the workers from their kilns and in some cases also tortured the labourers.

He however praised Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for introducing Khidmat Card scheme for the kiln workers under which Rs1000 per month will be given to the workers against sending of each child to school and Rs10,000 once will also be paid to the student’s fathers.