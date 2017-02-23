ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed emphasized that the most important case of World Political History is going to reach its logical conclusion.

“ the most important case of world of politics is going to meet its logical end. Panama case is of blocking dictatorship. I will give short, simple and sweet arguments ”, he said this while talking to media men outside Supreme Court (SC)today.

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed said that gifts worth million rupees are given to a father by his sons.

He mentioned that PML (N) failed to provide any Money trail and evidence in Panama case, while the corrupt ruling elite are sending money abroad.

He said that his remarks will be Sweet, Smart, short and Simple and he hopes that they will be victorious in Panama case, while the decision of Panama Case will be a way forward in blocking dictatorship.

He did not attend Gordon College and Mission School with such discipline like he comes to law academy. He said that honorable judges are trying to investigate but our ruling elite is corrupt and are sending money aboard.