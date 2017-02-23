ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that the military had been given blanket authority to take action against terrorists.

Talking to newsmen after contract-award ceremony for a project to provide mobile broadband internet services in Kohistan, he said that Pakistan would not permit its land to be used against any country. Dar said that Friday’s strikes across the Afghan border were conducted after summoning the officials of the Afghan embassy at Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and handing over a list of 76 terrorists to them.

He said that Pakistan had repeatedly conveyed Afghan authorities to stop the use of its land for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Dar referred to the recent incidents of terror and asked Afghanistan to take action against the terrorists. The minister urged the opposition parties to shun petty politics for the sake of a prosperous future of the country.

Dar said that those playing with the future of the country would definitely fail in their designs. Earlier, while addressing the ceremony, the minister applauded Ministry of Information Technology and the USF for their efforts to promote information and communication technologies in the country and congratulated them on their achievements.

He said that the government had given due priority to the ICT sector and was keen to help it reach even greater heights in the future.

The minister said that it was the prime minister‘s objective to pursue sound and equitable economic policies that had put Pakistan on the path of sustainable economic development.

He said that the Ministry of IT and the ICT sector would be provided full support to ensure accessibility of the ICT services to people in all regions of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, State Minster for IT Anusha Rahman said that the Broadband for Sustainable Development projects would take state of the art 3G Mobile Broadband service to far-flung areas at a rapid pace and in almost parity with urban areas of the country.

She said that the contract was part of overall policy decision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for providing maximum facilities to remote areas of the country.

Rahman said that a population of around 0.9 million people living in 1,283 villages in Kohistan would benefit from the project.

She added that the project would improve the lives of people, create job opportunities for them and particularly empower females.

Through this Broadband for Sustainable Development Project, areas of Kohistan [Pattan, Dassu, Palas], Battagram [Alai, Battagram], Mansehra [Balakot, Torghar, Mansehra, Oghi], Haripur and Abbottabad will be served.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan, said that the project would be a gigantic stride towards promoting digital and financial inclusion across the country, opening up doors of opportunities for the marginalised communities to step into mainstream development process and another step towards empowering Pakistan.