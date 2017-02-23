ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior has no central database about the total number of visas issued to the foreigners.

Senior officers of the Ministry of Interior and director general (DG) of Immigration and Passports (I&P) told the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, the other day, that the ministry had scattered record of visas issued to foreigners and it could not even detect the names of those foreigners whose were over stayed in Pakistan.

However, the committee, which met under the chair of Senator Rehman Malik, was informed that a plan was under consideration to include a provision in Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) of FIA to point out those visas holders at the moment when their visas would stand expired.

The revelation of the senior officials has come at a time when Pakistan is facing serious internal and external security issues due to different reasons, including the government's inability to document illegal foreigners staying in the country. Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali khan had once claimed to computerise all departments of his ministry but he apparently has remained failed on this front.

Earlier in the past, former Pakistani ambassador to US Hussain Haqqani faced allegations of issuing visas to US in large number. But the ministry never thought to make its visa system online to overcome this issue and many foreigners in the past have levelled corruption charges against the visa section of the ministry,

Director General (DG) Immigration and Passports (I&P) Usman Akhtar Bajwa while briefing the committee about the details of number of visas issued to foreign nationals said that no central database was available with the Interior Ministry to ascertain this number. The committee had asked about the total number of visas issued to foreigners, including nationals of USA, UK, India, Bangladesh, Middle East countries and China.

Bajwa said that the Interior Ministry had delegated the authority of issuance of visas to foreigners to Pakistan's foreign missions and visas were issued to them under set rules and regulations. Directorate of I&P only deals with the visa extension issues, he said.

"The Ministry of Interior and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) both are working jointly to develop an online visa information system," he said.

Additional Secretary Ministry of Interior Aurangzeb Haque endorsed the remarks of DG Passports and said that the ministry did not have consolidated data as well as online system to ascertain total number of visas issued to foreigners. Data is available in scattered form with different missions or units, he said adding that Directorate of I&P only dealt with mechanical part of visas after the approval.

Another female officer informed that ministry had now directed foreign missions to inform about the number of visas issued to foreigners on quarterly basis. "IBMS monitors entry and exit of foreigners. Ministry of Interior is planning to include a provision in IBMS system, which will enable the system to flash the names of those foreigners whose visas would have expired and they are over stayed in Pakistan," she said.

Chairman committee directed the ministry to establish a centralised database regarding number of visas issued to foreigners and number of foreigners who left the country. H lamented that all the countries used to have such consolidated data of visas issue to foreigners but Pakistan did not have. Rehman Malik also remained interior ministry during last PPP regime.

The committee expressed displeasure over delay in unblocking of blocked CNICs and asked NADRA to devise a mechanism on immediate basis for unblocking CNICs of Pakistani nationals.

Senator Rehman Malik directed chairman NADRA to investigate the sexual harassment allegations levelled by Syeda Shaheen Bukhari, Deputy Assistant Director NADRA, against some senior officers of the authority.

