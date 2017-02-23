PESHAWAR - A tribal man was killed when a landmine exploded at Pandialay tehsil of Mohmand Agency on Wednesday.

According to the political administration, a landmine planted by unidentified miscreants exploded at Dabuzai village as a result of which a tribal identified as Sher Bahadar was killed.

Following the incident, forces cordoned off the area and lunched a search operation. However, no arrest was made till filing of this report.

Meanwhile, Special Police Unit arrested a militant wanted to law enforcement agencies in various acts of terrorism. Ihsanur Rehman, son of Mohammad Zaman, resident of Ganajeer, was apprehended by police on a tip-off. Police said the militant was wanted to police in a bomb blast on police mobile van in 2015 wherein four police cops had sustained injuries, besides several other terror activities.