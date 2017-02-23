Karachi - Former Pakistan People’s Party and MQM MNA Sardar Nabeel Gabol has once again announced to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), of which he had been a part for over two decades and had later joined MQM.

The announcement was made in a statement issued from Bilawal House that stated that the former MNA called on former president and PPP President Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House on Wednesday evening and announced joining the PPP.

On the occasion, Gabol expressed full confidence in the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari. The former PPP MNA had quit PPP on March 2013 after developing differences with the party leadership on giving a free hand to proscribed People’s Aman Committee in his constituency, Lyari.

The party representatives in Lyari were also annoyed with Gabol, and were demanding the leadership to remove him as party MNA. These two factors forced the PPP MNA to quit PPP and join hands with Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

MQM awarded its most precious seat in the National Assembly, NA-246, to Gabol. The constituency comprises of areas which include party’s headquarters Nine Zero and strongholds Liaquatabad and FB Area. He remained in the MQM till February 2015 and later resigned from the party and also from his seat in the National Assembly over differences on party policy issues. Soon after he left MQM, rumours were rife that he could be joining Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, but the former MNA on Wednesday laid to rest all these speculations and announced to join PPP.

Talking to media at Bilawal House, Gabol confirmed the decision to join PPP and said that he had taken the decision in the interest of his supporters in Lyari, who wanted him to join PPP in order to work for the betterment of people of Lyari.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Wednesday also called on PPP President Asif Ali Zardari and discussed various issues with him, including overall political situation in the country, progress on Panama leaks case, extension in the tenure of military courts.

The two decided to continue consultations with all political parties over extension in the tenure of military courts.

They also agreed that any decision in this regard would be taken for the betterment of the nation.