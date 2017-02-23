WASHINGTON: Pakistan said at the UN meeting that the country has shown the will and capacity to combat terrorism and that Pakistan’s is now in its most intense phase to fight terrorism.
“But this has only strengthened our resolve to continue our campaign until the last terrorist is eliminated from our country”, she emphasized.
Pakistan gave its statement after the new UN Secretary General, António Guterres unveiled his suggestions for a new UN CT architecture.
Ambassador Lodhi while addressing the meeting of the 193-member body said that "Without addressing the underlying and root causes of terrorism, we will only be fighting its symptoms."
In this regard, she said, Pakistan believes that the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of any Member States remains “fundamental, indeed sacrosanct.”
Ambassador Lodhi said her delegation would consider with an "open mind" all viable options for putting in place the new counterterrorism architecture with a view to agreeing on the best solution. Pakistan, she added, would work with the U.N. and all member states to improve coherence and cooperation of the organizational set up on counterterrorism.