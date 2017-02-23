NEW YORK - Pakistan has ordered an undisclosed number of AgustaWestland intermediate helicopters from Italy to perform utility and transport operations.

“The Pakistan Government has placed orders for an undisclosed number of additional AgustaWestland AW139 intermediate twin engine helicopters,” Leonardo, the Rome-based multinational aerospace, defence and security firm said.

The aircraft will be used to perform utility and transport operations across the country. Deliveries are expected to start in mid-2017, the company said.

This latest purchase further expands the presence and success of the AW139 and other Leonardo models in Pakistan and confirms the AW139 as the preferred new generation helicopter choice for replacement of older types currently in service.

The AW139 is the “perfect fit” to Pakistan’s operational environment, the company said.

The new helicopters will add to the fleet of AW139 previously ordered to carry out Search And Rescue (SAR) and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) duties in the country.

PAKISTAN ORDERS SHARPEYE RADAR FOR SUBMARINE UPGRADES

INP from London adds: Kelvin Hughes, a world leader in maritime navigation and security surveillance radar, has announced that it has been contracted to supply the I-band SharpEye Doppler submarine radar system as part of a mid-life upgrade programme for the Pakistan Navy’s Agosta 90B-class submarines.

Working with Turkish defence contractor STM, the main contractor for the refurbishment programme, Kelvin Hughes will supply the SharpEye system to the first submarine in 2018.

Barry Jones, Regional Sales Manager for Kelvin Hughes, commented: “We are delighted that the Pakistan Navy, a respected and long-standing customer of Kelvin Hughes, has chosen to take advantage of the performance and reliability benefits that our innovative SharpEye radar technology can now bring to submarine platforms. We’re looking forward to working with our project partner STM to jointly deliver SharpEye capability to the Navy and Khalid Class submarines”.

Earlier this year, Karachi Shipyard & Engineering launched the Pakistan Navy’s 17,000 tonne fleet tanker and Kelvin Hughes can also now announce that it has been contracted to supply the ship with SharpEye I and E/F frequency band Doppler radar as well tactical radar software and widescreen displays. The combined systems will equip the vessel with warship navigation and tactical situational awareness capabilities, including helicopter tracking, recovery and control.