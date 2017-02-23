Pakistan and Turkey on Thursday entered into 10 (ten) accords of cooperation in diverse areas including hydrocarbon and solar energy, and financial intelligence related to terrorism financing.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildrim witnessed the signing ceremony and also inked a joint statement after co-chairing the fifth meeting of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

The agreement on cooperation in field of hydrocarbons was signed by Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of environment was signed by PM’s Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi and Deputy Minister Ministry for Environment and Urbanization Mehmet Ceylan.

The MoU between Financial Monitoring Unit of Pakistan and Financial Intelligence Unit of Turkey concerning the exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering, associated predicate offences and terrorism financing was inked by Saeed Ahhmed, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan and Osman Dereli, Head of MASAK.

The news cooperation agreement beween Anadolu Agency (AA) and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) was inked by the latter’s Executive Director Sohail Ali Khan and Senol Kazanci, Chairman of the Board, Director General on behalf of Metin MutanoÄŸlu, Deputy Director General and Chief Editor of Anatolian Agency.

The cooperation agreement in the field of forestry was signed by Ambassador to Turkey Sohail Mahmood and Turkey’s Acting Director General for Forestry Ahmet Ipek.

The protocol on exchange of personnel of armed forces of Pakistan and Turkey was signed by Ambassador Sohail Mahmood and Turkey’s Chief of Planning and Policy Division Yavuz Turkgenci.

The technical implementation agreement on providing drug analysis services was inked by Prof. Dr. Eyup Gumus of Turkey’s Health Ministry and Ambassador Sohail Mahmood.

An MoU was signed between Pakistan’s Department of Libraries, Capital Administration & Development Division and the National Library of Turkey by Ambassador Sohail Mahmood and Zulfi Toman, President, National Library of the Republic of Turkey.

A project of 300 MW Solar Power was signed between Government of Punjab and M/s Zorlu Holdings.