ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States yesterday vowed to defeat terrorism together as Pakistan fights India-sponsored terrorism across its porous border with Afghanistan.

US ambassador David Hale met Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry here to discuss the fresh wave of terrorism in Pakistan.

“The ambassador emphasized that the US forces in Afghanistan have worked closely with their Afghan counterparts to strike the very groups who have claimed responsibility for the attacks in Pakistan,” said a US embassy statement.

It added: “The United States will continue to work in partnership with Pakistan to dismantle terrorist networks.”

The ambassador condemned the recent horrific terrorist attacks across Pakistan and offered condolences to the families of the victims, the statement said.

Hale congratulated Foreign Secretary Chaudhry on his new assignment as ambassador to the United States, and wished him well.

Earlier, Pakistan said it wanted good ties with Afghanistan and was committed to resolve all issues peacefully.

All through the recent tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the US has been pressing both the sides to resolve the issues on the table instead of engaging in a conflict.

At a meeting with UN Special Representative of Secretary General for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto this week, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said Pakistan was against confrontation but expected Afghanistan to act against the terrorists’ sanctuaries.

After Pakistan’s serious reaction to the recent wave of terror, the two sides settled for a tentative peace agreement when Kabul promised to act against terrorists’ sanctuaries inside Afghanistan. However, they also handed a list of 32 alleged training centres inside Pakistan.

Pakistan forces have already moved heavy artillery and military equipment closer to Pak-Afghan to stop infiltration and destroy the militants’ hideouts along the frontier.

Yesterday, Pakistan Air Force fighter jets bombarded militants’ hideouts along the Pak-Afghan border. Several terrorists were killed and wounded in the raids.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the military’s media wing, said: “PAF engaged terrorists’ concentration late last night in Rajgal area of Khyber Agency bordering Afghanistan.”

Afghanistan-based Jamatul Ahrar has been claiming responsibility of the fresh wave of terror in Pakistan prompting the military to hand over a list of 76 most wanted terrorists to the Afghanistan embassy officials.

A senior official at the foreign ministry told The Nation, that Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry and US ambassador David Hale shared concerns about the fresh incidents of terror in Pakistan.

He said Chaudhry told the US envoy that India was supporting the cross-border terror using Afghanistan’s soil. “The two agreed that the issues could be resolved through talks. The US promised to support Pakistan’s fight against terror,” he added.

Another official said Pakistan was also in contact with China to jointly defeat the menace of terrorism. “Beijing has always been our supporter and we are in contact to fight terror together. We need backing of all the friends,” he said.

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong also hinted at such cooperation last day when he met Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani.

The ministry official explained China was even more interested for peace in Pakistan due to the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Former Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan Ayaz Wazir said all those countries who were backing Pakistan for regional peace must be appreciated.

He said US support for Pakistan was a diplomatic victory and it would help defuse the Pak-Afghan tension. “Peace in the region is key to progress. No country can afford tension with the neighbours. Chinese help against terror is equally important,” he maintained.

Wazir said India was using Afghanistan soil against Pakistan and was giving logistic support to Jamatul Ahrar.

Afghan affairs expert Rashid Ahmed said India was supporting the Afghan government to maintain their rule. “India does not want Afghanistan to have good ties with Pakistan. This is part of their agenda,” he said.

Ahmed said Afghanistan was hurling baseless allegations against Pakistan at India’s behest. “Afghanistan must know we are their immediate neighbor and they cannot move along without good relations with us,” he maintained.

Meanwhile yesterday, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz met Brigadier General Hossein Dehgan - Minister of Defence and Logistics of Iran - in Tehran. Aziz was accompanied by Defence Secretary Zameerul Hassan Shah, the foreign ministry said.

A statement issued here by the ministry said: “They discussed measures to strengthen security along the Pakistan Iran border and agreed that the Border Security Commission of the two countries will meet soon to ensure that terrorists and smugglers are not able to operate from each other’s territories. During the meeting progress on opening two additional border crossing points at Gabd-Reemdan and Mand-Pishin was also reviewed.”

During his brief stay, Sartaj Aziz also met Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of Iran. “They reviewed regional and global issues with special reference to the situation in Afghanistan. Sartaj Aziz returned to Islamabad (later yesterday),” the statement added.

SHAFQAT ALI