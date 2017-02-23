The Supreme Court has reserved the final judgment after the final hearing of the Panamagate case. The statement denotes the Court's position that it is a complex case for which final decision cannot be declared openly, as soon as possible, in context of 'Sadiq' and 'Amin'

The Supreme court bench seeks to delve into the matter while contemplating through all possible avenues and every angle before declaring the climax of the situation at hand. This week, the court sought the appearance of the Heads of State bodies which includes the chairman of NAB and FBR and as well as the Attorney General.