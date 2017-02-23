PESHAWAR: People who are suffering from burns have to tolerate their pain as the burn centre in Peshawar is not functional and treatment cannot be provided to the burn victims on time and the hospitals don’t have enough resources to treat the burn victims.

A special burn centre was built in Hayatabad but unfortunately it was never functional as the required facilities were never provided because of the lack of funds.

"If the federal government is not disbursing the required funds then the KP government should provide the amount as the centre would serve people of the province," a plastic surgeon, Dr Qazi Amjad, said while talking to media.

Every year at least 8,000 patients with burn injuries are brought to Peshawar from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the adjoining tribal areas. But they have to be referred to Islamabad as burns centre in Peshawar hospitals lack the basic facilities..