LAHORE - Member Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Zahoor Anwar died here on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest. He was 79.

Late Zahoor’s funeral prayer was held in Lahore and was laid to rest at Faisal Town graveyard. He belonged to Chakwal district of Punjab and was elected as MPA on PML-N ticket in 2013 elections.

Before coming into politics, he was a member of Central Superior Services and served the Government in various capacities including Development Commissioner and Commissioner, Northern Areas during 1980-84.

He also worked as Senior Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Communications during 1987-98; and, as Additional Secretary in the Ministries of Environment & Labour during 1997-2000. He served as Member, Provincial Assembly of the Punjab during 2008-13 and returned to the Assembly for the second consecutive term in general elections of 2013.

He obtained Diploma in Public Administration from University of Delft, Holland besides numerous diplomas and certificates from various international universities while in service.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Malik Zahoor Anwar. In a condolence message, the chief minister expressed condolences and sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said late Zahoor Anwar was a popular figure in his constituency and his social services will always be remembered.





OUR STAFF REPORTER