Police on Thursday claimed they killed two men with ties to the Islamic State militant group amid rising security fears that militants have resurfaced.

The suspected militants were allegedly involved in the killing of a senior police official last year in the metropolis.

Pakistan has been struck by a wave of militant attacks in recent weeks which have killed at least 130 people. One attack at a Sufi shrine in Sehwan Sharif killed 90 people.

The attacks, most of which were claimed by the Islamic State group or the Taliban, have dented optimism after the country appeared to be making strong gains in its decade-and-a-half long war on militancy.

Islamabad launched a crackdown in the wake of the attacks, saying it has killed dozens of "terrorists" in recent days and carried out airstrikes on militant hideouts along the Afghan border.

On Wednesday, the military announced a nationwide anti-terrorist operation, which defence analyst and retired general Talat Masood told AFP would "target sanctuaries... of militants in Punjab province and restrict their movements".