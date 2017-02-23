MULTAN-The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is going to start an investigation against two executive engineers (XENs) of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) and an alleged front man of a state minister for causing loss of Rs625 million to national exchequer through power theft.

NAB sources said that the complaint Board, adopting aggressive policy against corrupt elements, has authorized complaint verification against XENs Javed Wains and Akram Bhatti, now Superintending Engineer of MEPCO Multan, and Javed Niaz, a private person, for causing the loss of Rs625 million of Exchequer in connivance and collusion with each other.

A complaint was received at NAB Multan stating that they are collectively involved in organised theft of power, illegal huge revision of electricity bills, tampering of commercial, private and industrial electric meters of various Benamidars, illegal transfer and postings by seeking bribes. The complaint additionally points about details of Benami properties worth over Rs. 100 Million.

It is also learnt that an inquiry was ordered by Secretary Water and Power but no result was achieved rather it was dumped and the XENs are roaming freely. Another complaint on similar allegations is also in process against aforementioned alleged public office holders and the private person.

The NAB Multan Director General has said that NAB Multan is strictly following Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Ch’s policy of zero tolerance against corruption and corrupt practices. He further said that NAB Multan will investigate and finalize the case without any fear or favor to anyone.

BZU TO SPEND RS3.5M: The Bahauddin Zakariya University will grant scholarships worth Rs3.5 million to the deserving students under HEC Need Based Scholarship Scheme. Chairing a meeting held in connection with the scholarships here at BZU on Tuesday, the Vice Chancellor Dr Tahir Ameen said that the orphans and deserving students who were faced with financial issues and could not pay their fee would be given the scholarships on priority. He added that funds worth Rs3.5 million were available for the scholarships and 76 applications had so far been received out of which 35 would get the scholarship. “Each student will get Rs120,000 under the scholarship,” he declared. The VC directed the selection committee to scrutinise the applications carefully and keep in view the financial condition and academic career of the applicants for selection.