After receiving official notification on Wednesday, Rangers conducted the first combing operation in Punjab on Thursday, reported Waqt News.

According to details, Rangers along with police have started the operation at Dhok Hassu area of Rawalpindi.

The forces are searching houses one by one and few suspects have also been arrested, reports stated.

Furthermore, Law Enforcement Agences (LEAs) have started combing operation in Pindi Bhattian.

Forty suspects were arrested during the operation in the area, reports added.

Rangers and police have also started operation in Choonakar and Nawan area of Abbottabad. “Six suspects including three foreigners were arrested by the forces,” sources revealed.

Federal interior ministry issued the formal permission for Rangers operation in the province. They were given police powers for the next 60 days under Anti Terrorism Act.

It may also be noted that Pakistan military started Operation Raad-ul-Fassad on Wednesday to eliminate militant hideouts and elements across the country.