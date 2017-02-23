ISLAMABAD - The federal government here on Wednesday formally gave policing powers to the Rangers, a paramilitary federal force, in Punjab under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

The Ministry of Interior through a notification deployed Rangers in Punjab for a period of 60 days on the request of the provincial government. The paramilitary force will use the policing powers to act against terrorists and other offenders in the province.

Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan gave approval to the deployment in a high-level meeting.

The meeting was attended by National Security Adviser General (retd) Nasir Janjua, secretary interior, chief secretary as well as home secretary Punjab, inspector-general of police (IGP) Punjab and other senior officers.

The Apex Committee of the Punjab in a meeting held after the Charing Cross Lahore blast had decided to deploy Rangers in Punjab to launch operation against terrorists and their facilitators and had sought deployment from the federal government.

Under the powers given to the Rangers in Punjab, the paramilitary force will assist police and other law enforcement agencies in action against terrorists, a spokesperson of the interior ministry said.

The notification issued by the Ministry of Interior says, “the federal government in exercise of the power under Section 4 of the ATA, 1997 is pleased to authorise deployment of five wings of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) to discharge such functions as specified in Section 5 of the Act against terrorist acts in areas specified by the Government of Punjab.”

Sub Section 1 of Section 5 of the ATA, 1997 says that “Any police officer, or member of the armed forces, or civil armed forces who is present or deployed in any area may, after giving sufficient warning, use the necessary force to prevent the commission of terrorist acts or scheduled offences, and in so doing shall, in the case of an officer of the armed forces or civil armed forces, exercise all the powers of a police officer under the code.”

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, while giving formal approval in the meeting, said that the government was abiding by its policy to assist provinces to end the menace of terrorism and was determined in its fight against terrorism, the spokesperson said while quoting the minister.

The government will chase the terrorists and their facilitators and they would be taken to their logical end, the minister said.