Intelligence agencies and Frontier Corps (FC) Thursday claimed to have foiled a terror plot near Loralai, Balochistan, hours after a suicide blast killed at least nine people in Lahore's DHA area.

According to an ISPR statement, security forces conducted raids under the umbrella of latest military offensive Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The statement added that security forces apprehended suspects who were allegedly transporting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to Killi Shah to target security vehicles and Loralai University buses carrying students.