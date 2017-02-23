GUJRANWALA:- Three persons died and two were injured as a result of a collision between truck and rickshaw at Hafizabad Road. it was reported that Yaseen, Zubaida, Naila, Azra etc were going on rickshaw. Near Ladhewala Warriach, a Mazda collided with rickshaw resultantly driver Wilson, Yaseen and Naila died on the spot while Naila, Azra, Shakeela and Najma were injured and rushed to DHQ Hospital. Ladhewala.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 23-Feb-2017 here.
Three dead in truck-rickshaw collision
