GUJRANWALA:- Three persons died and two were injured as a result of a collision between truck and rickshaw at Hafizabad Road. it was reported that Yaseen, Zubaida, Naila, Azra etc were going on rickshaw. Near Ladhewala Warriach, a Mazda collided with rickshaw resultantly driver Wilson, Yaseen and Naila died on the spot while Naila, Azra, Shakeela and Najma were injured and rushed to DHQ Hospital. Ladhewala.