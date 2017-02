ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday hosted a dinner in honour of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan and Begum Kalsoom Nawaz were also present alongwith their spouses at the dinner that was held at the residence of the Turkish President.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir, and PM's Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi.