OKARA/SIALKOT -Police have registered a theft case against Union Council Seokey chairman Zulfiqar Ali and his seven companions for stealing soil from water channel Rajbah near village Malleyki Nagra-Daska with crane and tractor-trolleys.

The stolen soil was the property of the government. According to police, a case (No.71/2017) has been registered under sections 186 and 379 PPC against the accused on the report of Qasim Ali, the SDO Irrigation of Malhi Sub Division UCC Bambaanwala.

DEATH AWARDED: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has awarded life imprisonment for two counts with a fine of Rs2 million to convict Abdul Razzaq in a famous acid-throwing case of Sialkot.

According to the prosecution, the convict had thrown acid on a youth Ghulam Mustafa over an old land dispute in a village near Sialkot on February 06, 2016 (a year ago). Due to which, both the eyes and ears of the victim were badly damaged.

HOUSE SWEPT: Three dacoits rang the door bell and intruded on the house when the door was opened. They targeted the house of Nazar Ali Baloch in Jawad Avenue. They took the family on gunpoint and collected Rs370,000 cash, 15 tolas of gold jewellery and other valuables. They later closed the family in a room and escaped.