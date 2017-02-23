Chief of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri took to his twitter right after military's new operation Radd-ul-Fasaad launched and questioned if it would target those involved in the Model Town massacre from June 2014.

The Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad has been launched to eliminate the remnants of terrorism and militancy from the country.

In his tweets, Qadri questioned if he will get justice in case of Model Town massacre.

Our prayers and best wishes are with every institution that takes practical steps for elimination of terrorism. #RaddulFasaad — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) February 22, 2017

Will this Operation be against the characters involved in the News leak which was an attack on national security? #RaddulFasaad — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) February 22, 2017