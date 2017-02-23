RAJANPUR:- A woman among 14 ferraris belonging to various banned outfits surrendered before the security forces here on Wednesday. Police said that 14 ferraris alongwith a woman surrendered their arms to police in Rajanpur. The surrendered Ferraris vowed not to support anti-State elements again. They expressed regret over their anti-State activities in the past and pledged to remain loyal to country in future. They said they were misguided by the enemies of the country.–INP