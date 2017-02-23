RAJANPUR:- A woman among 14 ferraris belonging to various banned outfits surrendered before the security forces here on Wednesday. Police said that 14 ferraris alongwith a woman surrendered their arms to police in Rajanpur. The surrendered Ferraris vowed not to support anti-State elements again. They expressed regret over their anti-State activities in the past and pledged to remain loyal to country in future. They said they were misguided by the enemies of the country.–INPThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 23-Feb-2017 here.
Woman among 14 ferraris surrender in Rajanpur
