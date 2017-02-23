KAHROR PACCA: A woman has allegedly cut the throats of two girls while one of them has died and the second girl has been rushed to a hospital in precarious condition in Kahror Pacca, Multan.

Sources said that the woman cut the throats of two girls including Sonia, 5, and Alisha, 8, with sharp dagger and threw them in the nearby fields in the rear of Multaniwals Sharif Garden.

The injured girl stated that the suspected woman namely Kanwal took out both of them from home and slit their throats with dagger and later threw them in fields. Later, she fled the scene.

She said some unknown people with the help of police shifted her to hospital. According to DPO Lodhran, the weapon used in the incident has been recovered and raids are underway on different places for the arrest of suspect.