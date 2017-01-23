PHOOL NAGAR-The police arrested two butchers with 100 kg of dead meat here the other day. Besides, the police held two persons with 70 litres of liquor. According to police, a team of Phool Nagar Saddr Police, on a tip-off, raided a butcher shop at Jumber Adda and seized 100 kg of dead meat. The police also arrested two butchers - Manzoor and Asif - and registration a case against him. In another incident, the police recovered 40 litres of liquor from Sajid during snap-checking at a picket in Mohallah Nayanwala. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him. Similarly, the police arrested Mehboob from Multan Road and recovered 30 litres of liquor from his possession.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 23-Jan-2017 here.
2 nabbed with 100kg dead meat
comments powered by Disqus