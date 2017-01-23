PHOOL NAGAR-The police arrested two butchers with 100 kg of dead meat here the other day. Besides, the police held two persons with 70 litres of liquor. According to police, a team of Phool Nagar Saddr Police, on a tip-off, raided a butcher shop at Jumber Adda and seized 100 kg of dead meat. The police also arrested two butchers - Manzoor and Asif - and registration a case against him. In another incident, the police recovered 40 litres of liquor from Sajid during snap-checking at a picket in Mohallah Nayanwala. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him. Similarly, the police arrested Mehboob from Multan Road and recovered 30 litres of liquor from his possession.