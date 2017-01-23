The Asian Development Bank (ADB) would provide a loan of $196.9 million for the post-flood national highways rehabilitation project.

The agreement was signed on Monday between Economic Affairs Division Secretary Tariq Bajwa and ADB Country Director Werner Liepach.

The total estimated cost of this project is $218.8 million, out of which the ADB would provide $196.9 million.

The project would contribute to the economic recovery of flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh while restoring critical physical infrastructure to sustain livelihoods and access to markets. It would also assist the National Highway Authority (NHA) in building post-disaster traffic management capacity.

The NHA would rehabilitate 212 kilometres of roads and 33 bridges using the funds provided by ADB over the next three years.

"An efficient and rapid highways network provides economic benefits that result in multiplier effects such as better accessibility to markets, employment and additional investments," said Bajwa.

The country director of ADB also assured of continued support and appreciated the government's efforts for investing in infrastructure.