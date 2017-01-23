SIALKOT-A special ceremony was held at Anwar Club Auditorium to hand over of eight ambulances to the basic health units (BHUs) in Sialkot district.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Manshaullah Butt said that the government was making an all-out effort to ensure smooth provision of healthcare under Punjab Chief Minister's Health Programme.

He added that the government was also striving to bring betterment in the system for the providing of better medical and health facilities and free-of-cost medicines at the government hospitals. Later, he handed over the keys of ambulances to the drivers of the BHUs.

Later, he listened to the problems of the people during an open court held at PML-N House Sialkot on Sunday.

Separately, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ch Ahsan Iqbal asked the local bodies representatives to shun their political differences and be united to strengthen the party in Sialkot district.

He said that the local bodies will resolve the problems of the people at local level raising their living standard by ensuring the early and smooth provision of basic facilities at their doorsteps.

He was addressing a meeting of the public representatives at Municipal Committee Narowal.

He urged the LB representatives to play their pivotal role in strengthening the local bodies. He added that the LB system protects the basic rights of the people. He pledged to leave no stone unturned in serving the masses without any political discrimination.

He also pledged to ensure public welfare and socio-economic development in Narowal. Narowal District Council Chairman Ahmed Iqbal, Municipal Committee Chairman Azhar ul Hassan Gillani and other officials were also present.