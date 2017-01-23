MIRPUR (AJK): AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Sunday left for United Kingdom (UK) for a weeklong tour to participate in a conference and join other activities related to highlighting Kashmir freedom movement. Senior Minister Ch Tariq Farooq, Minister for Health, Planning & Development Dr Najeeb Naqi, Director General Prime Minister Secretariat Malik Zulfiqar, Saleem Chishti and other workers of Muslim League (N) saw off the prime minister at Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

Senior Minister of AJK Ch Tariq Farooq will perform as acting Prime Minister during the visit.