QUETTA: Anti-polio drive kicked off today in thirteen districts of Balochistan and Khyber Agency and Tehsil Wana of South Waziristan Agency.

The second phase of three-day anti-polio drive will be starting in the districts of Quetta, Sibbi, Barkhan, Bolan, Jhal Magsi, Killa Abdullah, Kharan, Khuzdar, Loralai, Musa Khel, Sherani, Washuk and some union councils of Zhob district.

In Khyber Agency and Tehsil Wana of South Waziristan Agency about three hundred thousand children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during the five days campaign.

Strict security measures have been taken to ensure safety of polio teams.