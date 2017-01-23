ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday pledged to punish the perpetrators of Parachinar bombing at any cost.

He lauded the support of tribal brethren in combating terrorism and acknowledged their sacrifices for peace.

Army chief’s statement came during his visits to Parachinar, Kurram Agency and Peshawar a day after terrorists targeted a fruits and vegetable market in Parachinar in which two dozen people were killed and another 24 were injured.

According to the ISPR, COAS was given a detailed briefing on Parachinar blast.

The COAS visited the agency hospital to meet the injured of the blast.

General Bajwa met tribal elders of the agency.

Expressing his grief on the incident, the army chief lauded the support of tribal brethren in combating terrorism and acknowledged their sacrifices for peace.

He said that with their support the army, the FC and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) had done a great job in stabilising the area and terrorists would fail to derail it.

The COAS lauded their efforts in maintaining tribal and sectarian harmony which was source of national integration.

He said that Pakistan belonged to all without any religious, provincial, tribal, linguistic, ethnic, sectarian or any other discrimination.

On demand from the people, the COAS announced establishment of an Army Public School (APS) at Parachinar.

Tribal elders thanked the army chief for sharing their sorrow and announcement of the construction of school. They pledged to continue supporting efforts for enduring peace and stability. Later, the COAS also visited the CMH Peshawar and met critically injured of the Parachinar blast that were evacuated by army helicopters and vehicles on Saturday.