ISLAMABAD : Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not only a name of any road rather it is a framework of several developmental projects.

In an interview, he said before 2013 there was no any understanding between Pakistan and China regarding the corridor project.

The minister said it is endeavour of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that this mega project has been initiated.

Ahsan Iqbal said elements inimical to peace are spreading disinformation on social media just to halt process of Pakistan's development.

Responding to a question, he said today's Gwadar is much better than that of 2013 as the incumbent government is paying much attention towards its development.