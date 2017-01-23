ISLAMABAD - Pointing out the shortage of specialised doctors in the country, College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) President Prof Zafarullah Chaudhry has stressed the need for providing more and more opportunities to the young doctors to get specialised training in different medical fields.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the CPSP here, he said that they were maintaining a high standard for medical education at the college, which was widely acknowledged at the international level as well.

He said that currently for a population of around 200 million people, only 37,000 or so specialist doctors in different disciplines were available, which was extremely low and stressed the need for enhancing this number to meet the growing healthcare demands.

He said that the CPSP was diligently performing its duty and catering to the needs of 95 percent specialised doctors and has so far produced 27,446 specialist doctors in various fields. He said that the CPSP runs 14 offices in four provinces while they were intending to open another one in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The CPSP chief said that they were providing specialised training in some 73 disciplines and planning to expand its scope and were also sending specialist doctors for training and higher education abroad.

“To meet the dearth of specialised doctors, all those getting the education from the college are made to work for a certain period in the country,” he claimed.

He said that due to the high standard of education the college was rated among top institutions providing specialised training and education to doctors.

CPSP Senior Vice-President Prof Khalid Masood said that due to the high standard of teaching and curricula, the college has won a number of excellence awards including the best college in South Asia.