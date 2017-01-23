ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today heard the case of embezzlement in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party funds.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan heard the case.

Akbar S. Ahmad filed a contempt petition against PTI Chief Imran Khan. The Election Commission issued notice to Imran Khan on contempt petition asking him to file his reply till 21st of next month.

Later talking to media, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz said that a contempt case has begun against PTI Chief Imran Khan in the Election Commission.

He said Akbar S Babar has filed a petition regarding contempt of court against Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan is trying to escape from the court,” he asserted.

He also said, “Those who made tall claims have not given anything to the nation.”

Daniyal Aziz said that hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are lacking beds and medicines. He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) received funding from abroad.

He said that PTI Chief Imran Khan abuses heads of national institutes and that the nation would not get trapped by his speeches.