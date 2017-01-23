An attack on a military convoy in Balochistan's Panjgoor district left eight security personnel injured on Monday.

"They were ambushed while passing through the district's mountainous Gichak area to conduct a raid against miscreants," said a security official.

The injured security personnel were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a search for the culprits.

Balochistan has been experiencing incidents of violence and targeted killings for over a decade. The largest province of the country by area, is home to a insurgency by ethnic Baloch separatists.

Al Qaeda-linked and sectarian militants also operate in the region. The province shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran.