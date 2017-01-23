RAWALPINDI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Monday issued directions to NAB officers to double their efforts in eradication of corruption from the country by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy.

Addressing the NAB officers in Rawalpindi, he said that eradication of corruption is our national duty.

He said that NAB has established its first Forensic Science Lab in NAB Rawalpindi which has facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis.

He said that NAB had adopted an effective Anti Corruption Strategy of Enforcement, Awareness and Prevention to eradicate corruption and to aware people about the ill effects of corruption at large.

He said that NAB's proactive awareness campaign on "Say No To Corruption" remained very successful throughout the country.