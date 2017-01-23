BERLIN : A German newspaper Monday tweeted documents showing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz as beneficial owner of the companies in Saudi Arabia.

The tweets posted by SZ Investigativ, show the personal information form of Minerva Services Ltd, Maryam was again shown as beneficial owner which also suggested the family’s wealth and business spreading over 60 years as the source of wealth.

“For those in Pakistan who doubt the role of Prime Minister’s daughter Mariam Safdar in Panamapapers. Judge yourself,” SZ Investigativ said in a tweet.

The documents also include the photocopy of Maryam to show the beneficial owner of the companies, in addition to a December 3, 2005 letter of Nada F. Hawarna, Assistant General Manager of Samba Financial Group’s Tahlia branch, Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), certifying that Maryam had been one of their valued customers since 2002.