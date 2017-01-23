ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has decided to launch thirteen irrigation and water supply schemes in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

FATA Secretariat Sources on Monday said that these schemes to be launched in Bajaur, Kurram, North and South Waziristan agencies, Frontier Region (FR) Bannu and Tank will be completed at a cost of seven hundred and fifty million rupees in one year.

After completion, it will irrigate a vast barren land which will improve the socio-economic conditions of tribal people.