ISLAMABAD : Federal Secretary Science and Technology Fazal Abbas Maken has said that Government is putting forth every effort to ensure speedy and quality justice by introducing the latest scientific techniques of investigation.

He was delivering a lecture on Forensic Science and Crime Investigation in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency Dr Ashraf Tahir said Pakistan has World`s second largest Forensic Science lab which carries out in-depth investigation into criminal cases.

Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Dr Mohammad Ashraf said forensic science should be extended across the country.