ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said today that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should sue British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) if its leadership is not guilty.

PTI chairman was talking to media outside Supreme Court (SC).

Imran Khan said that Prime Minister (PM) claimed in his speech in National Assembly (NA) that he has all the money trail, but the PM failed to submit any in SC.

PTI chairman further said that only Qatari letter has been shown so far in the name of money trail which is not acceptable.

Khan asked PML-N to submit evidence instead of making personal comments on others.