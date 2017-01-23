FAISALABAD: A local journalist was killed and three people including Vice President of Faisalabad Press Club were injured when their car collided with a truck in the Pindi Bhattian area on M-2 Motorway today.

According to details, the journalists were returning from Murree when their car met with accident. The dead and injured hailed from Faisalabad.

The deceased was identified as Sher Abbas, a local journalist. The body and injured were shifted to a local hospital. The injured also included Vice President of Faisalabad Press Club Muhammad Tahir.