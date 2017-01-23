ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz said today that those who made tall claims have not given anything to the nation.

Talking to media outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Daniyal Aziz said that hospitals in Khyber Pakhtun khawa (KP) are lacking beds and medicines.

He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) received funding from abroad.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan, abuses heads of national institutes and that the nation would not get trapped by his speeches.