KAMALIA-The Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) has always played its role for the elimination of sectarianism from the country. "We, in collaboration with Pakistan Awami Tehreek and Sunni Ittehad Council, will continue the struggle against sectarianism until all schools of thought are get united at one platform."

MWM Deputy General Secretary Syed Nasir Abbas Shirazi stated while talking to media here at Kamalia Press Club the other day.

He claimed that there is no Shia-Sunni conflict in the country, adding sectarianism has nearly been brought to an end. He also criticised the government for not implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) in its true spirit. He said that there are several terrorist groups, working under different guises, adding the government should take effective steps to bring their activities to an end.

He also urged the government not to join any global Islamic alliance which does not represent all the Muslim countries. Pakistan is an atomic power and capabilities of its armed forces should be utilised to bring all the Muslim countries together under one umbrella, he pointed out.

To a question, he said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is only an accused and not convict in Panama Leaks issue. "The PM should leave his office until Panama Leaks inquiry is completed,' he suggested, adding that how can it be possible that a suspect remains in power and his subordinates dare to conduct transparent investigation against him.