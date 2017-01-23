MAILSI-Mutual cooperation between the bar-bench is necessary for justice dispensation and makes the court proceedings happen in a better way. Vehari District and Sessions Judge Saeedullah Mughal stated while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected office bearers of Tehsil Bar Association Mailsi.

On the occasion, TBA president Sardar Noor Ahmed Khan pledged to mitigate the problems being faced by the lawyers' community. TBA vice president Mian Sohail Ahmed and general secretary Nasir Mumtaz were also presented on the occasion. Earlier, D&SJ Saeedullah Mughal administered oath to the elected body of the TBA.